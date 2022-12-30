Rights groups seek disqualification of Pragya Thakur as MP over hate speech

Pragya Thakur’s anti-Muslim statements at a recent event in Karnataka “uncompromisingly indicate an incitement to genocide,” the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker said, calling for immediate disciplinary action.

Several activist groups and rights bodies, including the Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS), Bahutva Karnataka, the All India Lawyers Association for Justice, and the People's Union for Civil Liberties – Karnataka, have written an open letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha calling for disciplinary action against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her inflammatory, anti-Muslim speech at a convention organised in Karnataka by a pro-Hindu outfit. Stating that Pragya Thakur’s statements indicate “an incitement to genocide, asking people to prepare for genocide,” the letter urged the Speaker to immediately disqualify her from her membership of the Lok Sabha, and take all other immediate action against her for violating her oath to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India’.

On December 25, speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s south region annual convention in Shivamogga, Pragya Thakur had called on Hindus to keep sharp weapons ready at home to ‘counter love jihad’ and to cut the heads of the enemy, alluding to the Muslim community. She urged Hindus to protect their girls from ‘love jihad’, a bogey term used by right-wing groups to propagate a false theory that Muslim men deliberately ‘trap’ and marry Hindu women to convert them to Islam.

The letter stated that Pragya Thakur's speech violated norms of international law, which prohibit the incitement to genocide, and provisions of Indian law, which prohibit the promotion of communal disharmony, incitement of enmity between communities, and the impeding of public tranquillity. The letter read, “If homicide is the killing of one person, genocide is the elimination of an entire group. Any call to eliminate an ‘ethnic, national, racial or religious group’, in this case Muslims, therefore amounts to a call to genocide and is what international law considers the ‘crime of crimes.’”

The letter further said that Pragya Thakur had violated her oath under the Third Schedule of the Constitution when she was sworn in as the Member of Parliament. “When a Member of Parliament asserts that one faith community is not so entitled, it is a fundamental violation of the very ‘idea of India’ premised as it is on the peaceful coexistence of the diverse and plural traditions of India. She undermines the constitutional promise of fraternity and the premise of constitutional morality and the unity and integrity of India,” the letter read.

Following huge outrage over her hate speech, a case was registered against the Bhopal MP on Wednesday, December 28, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president HS Sundaresh. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).