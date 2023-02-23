Rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh wins gold in ISSF World Cup

news Shooting

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the gold medal in the men's individual 50m rifle 3 positions competition at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday, February 22, as India continued their dominance in the tournament. This was India's sixth medal, including four gold, in the tournament as the country strengthened its position at the top of the medals tally.

The 22-year-old Tomar, who had also won a gold in the Changwon World Cup last year, won 16-6 in the gold-medal contest to comfortably beat Austria's Alexander Schmirl. Tomar was placed second in the ranking round, with a total score of 406.4, while Schmirl was at the top with 407.9. Earlier, the Indian had topped the qualification after aggregating 588 over the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

Akhil Sheoran, another Indian participating in the event, was second in the qualification with 587. This was the Indian's second individual World Cup gold, the first coming in South Korea.

Speaking after the event, Tomar said, "I had not performed well twice earlier at this range so this time I was determined to go back with a medal." Asked what was his mindset after a slow start in the ranking round, he said, "It did not affect me much. As I said, I was very determined and was confident that I could always come back in my favourite 'standing' position and that's what happened."

The Indian duo began slow in the ranking round with Tomar sixth and Sheoran eighth after the first five kneeling position shots. After the end of the allocated 10 shots in the second prone position however, both had moved up with Sheoran in second and Tomar in fifth. All the while, the Austrian Schmirl was leading the match and did so till the end of the ranking round.

It changed dramatically after the first five standing position shots, as India number one Tomar got up to second, just 0.5 behind Schmirl who was still leading.

Sheoran was down to fifth and eventually bowed out in seventh place after 30 shots. After 40 shots, both the Austrian and the Indian held on to the top two positions to set up a gold medal clash.

In the gold medal round, which is basically a race to 16 points with two points being awarded to the winner of each single-shot series, Tomar took the first series.

However, it remained tight with the scores reading 4-4 and then 6-6 before the Indian broke away with some sensational shooting to close out the match. A timeout taken by the Austrian at 6-12 did nothing to break Tomar's momentum.