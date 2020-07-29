Rhea Chakraborty wants probe against her in Sushant's death moved to Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s father had filed a complaint against Rhea accusing of abetting her sonâ€™s suicide.

news Controversy

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

The move came a day after Sushantâ€™s father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Rhea and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. An FIR was lodged on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, told PTI.

Rhea and Sushant were dating before his death. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

In his complaint, Sushantâ€™s father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

Singh has accused Rhea, known for films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, of having befriended Rajput in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Rhea has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Sushantâ€™s father till disposal of her plea in top court, the lawyer said.

Rhea had earlier sought a CBI probe into Sushantâ€™s death. "I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," she had said, in a tweet to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mumbai Police is already probing Sushantâ€™s death, reportedly a suicide, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea has also recorded her statement.

(PTI inputs)