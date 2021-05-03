Rhea Chakraborty looks for new opportunities in Tollywood

Rhea made her debut with the Telugu movie ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ in 2012.

Flix Tollywood

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Hindi movie Chehre, has reportedly been looking for new opportunities in Hyderabad over the past few days. The actor, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi, reportedly went to Hyderabad in order to meet producers and directors who might be interested in roping her in for some of their projects.

Reports also suggest that the actor is unable to find work in Bollywood following the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent court cases. However, so far, Rhea has not issued official confirmation about the same nor made announcements about upcoming movies. Although Rhea has only appeared in Bollywood movies over the past few years, she made her debut with the 2012 Telugu movie Tuneega Tuneega.

The Quint cited a source in its report who revealed that “after a massive storm that hit her last year, Rhea is now trying to slowly put her life back together.”

Rhea Chakraborty was caught in the midst of a controversial row over late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year. Following his demise, Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant’s father.

She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September last year over the charge that she and her brother had supplied marijuana to Sushant. She was later granted bail by the Mumbai High Court in October. Shortly after charges were pressed against her, Rhea was put through a media trial wherein the actor was subjected to unverified allegations and rumours about her being thrown about on national television.

Also read: Do only women do drugs? Why media's skewed coverage of Bollywood is sexist

Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre will mark Rhea’s comeback on the silver screen. However, following the release of the film’s promotional material including the first-look poster and trailer, fans took note of Rhea’s absence in the poster and reduced screen time in the trailer, and questioned whether the actor was being sidelined. Responding to the concerns, producer Anand Pandit clarified that he completely supports Rhea, however, he also added that Rhea’s screen time in the movie or trailer will solely depend on the importance of her role in the movie. The film was initially slated for theatrical release on April 9, but had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Rhea will be sharing the screen with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza among others.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.