Rhea Chakraborty demands CBI action against neighbour for bogus allegations

Rhea’s communication to CBI says that the neighbour made “false and bogus allegations” against her to mislead the investigation.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who recently got bail after being arrested last month in relation to the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanding action against a neighbour of hers for making “patently bogus and false allegations” against her, “knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation” in the case.

The neighbour in question had allegedly said that Sushant had dropped Rhea to her residence on June 13, 2020 – a day before his death – which Rhea has said, is “utterly false”. In a letter to Nupur Prasad, the Superintendent of Special Investigation Team (SIT) and CBI, Rhea has also mentioned that she was interrogated for over five days by the CBI, and that in this time, many of these allegations were aired on Republic TV “without any basis”.

Rhea has asked for the CBI to take cognizance of this under sections 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under the same sections. Meanwhile, the neighbour has reportedly failed to corroborate these allegations before the CBI. According to NDTV, the agency has also warned the neighbour against spreading false information.

Rhea’s lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde has also said that this neighbour has claimed to be a “soulmate” of Sushant’s due to “past life connection”. Regarding her allegation that Sushant dropped Rhea home on June 13, Satish said, “It’s a baseless rumour by a fan who is part of the media circus and wants to share the limelight with others who claim to know SSR.”

The advocate added, “We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media, including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request the CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations.”