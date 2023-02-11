Revenue officials in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta to face action for going on mass leave

The matter came to light on Friday when it was found that the office has a strength of 63, but only 21 officials were present.

news Controversy

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Friday, February 10, assured to take tough action against 42 revenue officials attached to the Konni Taluk office in Pathanamthitta district for going on mass leave. The employees, according to reports, have gone on a pleasure trip.

The matter came to light on Friday when numerous people came to the local Taluk office for different works. It was found out that the office has a strength of 63, but only 21 officials were present while the rest were on leave of which only 19 had applied for leave.

The local CPI(M) legislator, K U Jenish Kumar, also reached the spot and seeing the situation, called up the Tahasildar and gave him a dressing down. Following the intervention of Kumar, Revenue Minister Rajan told the media that the district collector has been asked to submit a detailed report on this count. "Once we get the report, those who have erred will have to face the consequence as this is not acceptable," said Rajan.

This incident has led to a clash between CPI(M) and CPI. KU Jineesh Kumar MLA made a surprise visit and checked documents at the revenue office, which ruffled the CPI district secretary. "Tahsildar's chair has the authority of an executive. Is it right for an MLA to sit on that?” asked CPI leader PR Gopinathan.

CPI(M) district secretary KP Udayabanu said that the MLA's interference was fully correct. “They take salary from the government in order to serve the people. Pleasure trips shouldn't be undertaken by troubling the people,” he added.

Reacting to the controversy, Revenue Minister K Rajan said, "24 people were on leave yesterday. Will check the exact reason for it. After five days, there will be a detailed report and necessary action will be taken.”

With IANS inputs

