Revanth Reddy named Telangana Congress chief, says will bring back partyâ€™s past glory

The appointment was decided after a prolonged wait, since outgoing TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from the post after the defeat in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi appointed MP Anumula Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President on June 26, replacing N Uttam Reddy. The party chief also appointed five working presidents of the Telangana Congress, including former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin, and 10 senior vice presidents. "The Congress President has appointed A Revanth Reddy as the new president of the Telangana PCC," an official party statement said. Revanth Reddy was earlier the working president of the TPCC led by outgoing president Uttam Reddy.

Reacting to his appointment, Revanth Reddy said in Hyderabad that he would strive to bring back the past glory of Congress in Telangana, and to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth, farmers and others. Revanth Reddy said he would make efforts to live up to the faith reposed in his abilities by Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi."The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President N Uttam Reddy. The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusum Kumar," the party statement said.

The five newly appointed working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud. The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer. The party statement said chairmen/convenors of Campaign Committee, Election Management Committee and AICC Programme Implementation Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee have also been appointed.

The Telangana PCC Campaign Committee would be headed by Madhu Yashki Goud as chairman and Syed Azmatullah Husseni as its convener. Damodar C Rajanarasimha has been made chairman of the Election Management Committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.The term of the current Telangana assembly ends on January 16, 2024.

Extremely honoured to be given the responsibility of Telangana Pradesh Congress committee president Heartfully thanking Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji @INCIndia, @RahulGandhi ji and @priyankagandhi ji for having faith in me.@kcvenugopalmp@manickamtagore @INCTelangana pic.twitter.com/uuoLJuPdjY â€” Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 26, 2021

