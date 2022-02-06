Revanth Reddy lodges complaint against Telangana CM KCR over remarks on Constitution

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that KCR's remarks that India needs to rewrite its Constitution amounts to treason.

Congress Telangana unit president and party MP Anumula Revanth Reddy on Saturday, February 5, lodged a complaint with police in Siddipet district seeking registration of a case against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his remarks about rewriting the Constitution in the country. Revanth Reddy, in the complaint lodged at Gajwel Police Station, said that the Chief Minister made some controversial remarks during a press conference held at Pragathi Bhavan on February 1, a release from Congress party said.

CM KCR had blamed the present Constitution for not fulfilling the aspirations of people in the last 75 years, the TPCC chief alleged. He said KCR's demand for repeal of the present Constitution and its replacement with a new one amounts to treason. Therefore, he demanded that a criminal case, under relevant sections, be booked against KCR, the release said.

Asked about the complaint by Revanth Reddy, a senior police official said he has given a "representation" and they are obtaining legal opinion on it and based on it they will proceed further. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have lodged formal complaints in almost all the police stations of Telangana against KCR for his remarks, the release added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday, February 5, accused KCR of violating his oath of office with his call to rewrite the Constitution. Sharma, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, said he strongly disagreed with KCR and said his statement is totally unacceptable.

"Strongly disagreeing with K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana on his call for rewriting of Constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India's constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all (sic)" Sharma said on Twitter.

"PM, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and MPs have taken oath to uphold Constitution. @TelanganaCMO has violated his oath of office, which is a matter of concern," the former Union Minister said.

