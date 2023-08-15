Revanth Reddy booked for ‘objectionable comments’ against Telangana police

On the direction of the Superintendent of Police (SP), a case was booked at Nagarkurnool police station against Revanth Reddy and two other Congress leaders, Vamshichand Reddy and Sampath Kumar.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has been booked by police officials from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool for “objectionable comments” against police officers.

Police in Bhoothpur and Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and in Nagarkurnool registered cases and booked Revanth under Sections 153 (wantonly causing provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). Further, Nagarkurnool district police officers' association president Gunavardhan lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police against Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, the TPCC chief had warned Mahabubnagar police. He told the police officers of the district that after the formation of Congress government in 100 days, everyone will be taken to task. Stating that names of some police officers were written in diary, he said the next government would 'repay them with interest'.

He made the remarks at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan while welcoming some leaders from Mahabubnagar district into the party. Suryapet police association president Ramachandra Goud demanded Revanth Reddy apologise for his remarks. He said that irrespective of the party in power, police officers discharge their duties as per the law of the land.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan reacted sharply to Revanth Reddy's remarks. He called the TPCC chief 'perverted, frustrated, and mentally sick'.

He said Revanth Reddy stooped to a deplorable depths, using foul and insulting language and criminal intimidation that flagrantly violates any political decorum.

"Revanth Reddy, has not only exceeded all limits with his reprehensible verbal attack on fellow politicians and now even on policemen, audaciously issuing threats to law enforcement policemen, vowing to publicly humiliate that he will strip and assault them," he said.

Sravan urged the Director General of Police to take immediate cognisance and initiate suo moto criminal proceedings against Revanth Reddy and ensure that he faces justice for his irresponsible and criminal actions of offending law.

"Revanth Reddy is demonstrating anti social and criminal attitude and am sure it doesn't reflect the guiding principles of the 125-year-old Indian National Congress," he said.