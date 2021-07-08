Revanth Reddy booked for massive rallies in Hyderabad on day of taking charge

Traffic had come to a standstill across several areas in the city after thousands of supporters and Congress workers gathered to take part in the show of strength.

news Crime

The Hyderabad Police slapped charges on the newly-appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders hours after they were part of a massive rally on the occasion of Reddy taking charge at the Gandhi Bhavan. Several areas saw traffic coming to a standstill with thousands of supporters and vehicles rallying behind the leader’s vehicle. Masab Tank, Mallepally, Lakdikapul, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills were some of the many areas that were affected.

The Begum Bazar police confirmed to TNM that a criminal case has been booked against Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Revanth Reddy, Anil Yadav and others.

Speaking to TNM, K Madhu Mohan Rao, Begum Bazar SHO said, “A case has been booked under section 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 290, 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance ) and other relevant sections of IPC. Violations of the Disaster Management Act and the city police Act have also been added because COVID-19 protocol was not followed and for bursting crackers and playing loud music causing disturbance to others.”

The rallies were a show of strength, an attempt to convey a symbolic message that the Congress will rise under the leadership of the new TPCC Chief. All the rallies from across the city converged at Gandhi Bhavan. It is learnt that permission was denied for rallies when they had applied for the same. Despite being denied permission, the Congress leaders decided to go ahead with the rally.

Earlier, while speaking to TNM, Revanth Reddy had said that the party wouldn’t be taking efforts to mobilise crowds for the occasion. “We will not be mobilising any crowds for the event. However, large crowds are expected as it is a joyous occasion,” Reddy has said.

Taking the charge amid much fanfare and enthusiasm in the party, he called upon the leaders and workers to join hands to bring the party to power in 2023.Addressing a public meeting, he alleged that four crore people of Telangana have "become hostage in the hands of four persons".

Hitting out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister Rao, the MP alleged that there is no freedom and self-rule in the state under their rule.

The newly-appointed TPCC Working Presidents including former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, and former minister J. Geetha Reddy and others were present.

Leaders, who were reported to be unhappy over Revant Reddy's appointment, also attended the celebration.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, former TPCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah, former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi and others were present.