Revanth Reddy among 10 booked for taking pics of farmhouse allegedly owned by KTR

Congress MP Revanth Reddy had hired a drone to shoot photos of the farmhouse, accusing KTR of owning the property on a benami name.

news Crime

Congress Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy is among 10 people who were booked on Wednesday by the Narsingi police station under Cyberabad police, for violating privacy and taking photos and visuals of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Minister KT Rama Rao in Janwada, Hyderabad, using a drone.

The photoshoot was done at the behest of Revanth Reddy, who has targeted KTR, accusing him of building the farmhouse in violation of the norms.

On March 1, Revanth Reddy's brother Krishna Reddy approached one Vijaya Paul Reddy and asked his brother, Praveen Paul Reddy to come along with a friend to Revanth's office in Jubilee Hills. As instructed, Praveen came along with his friend Vijay Simha Reddy. Krishna Reddy then made them meet a drone operator, Jaipal Reddy, who was hired for capturing visuals of the farmhouse. Jaipal Reddy then hired a local, Om Prakash Reddy.

Before shooting the visuals, the crew undertook trials at a cricket ground in the vicinity. After success, they went to a higher place and captured images with an intention to violate the privacy of individuals and cause harm, Cyberabad police said in a press release.

After shooting the images, the crew sent the photos to Revanth Reddy via WhatsApp. Soon after, Revanth released these images to the media. On Tuesday, Revanth along with his colleague and former MP Vishweshwar Reddy, reached the farmhouse, and accused KTR of owning the farmhouse on a benami name. According to Revanth, the farmhouse which is spread across 25 acres, is located within the purview of GO 111 under which constructions are not allowed. GO 111 prohibits any construction or industrial activity with a 10-km radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs in Hyderabad.

Police have filed a case under sections 184 (obstructing sale of property offered for sale by authority of public servant), 187 (omission to assist public servant) of the IPC.

While six persons viz. Praveen Paul Reddy, Vijay Simha Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Rajesh, Elubandi Shiva and Om Prakash Reddy were arrested and sent to judicial custody, police are yet to arrest Revanth Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Vijay Paul Reddy and Veeresh.