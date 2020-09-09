Retired army official dies as a tree branch collapses on him in Karnataka

Reports indicate that heavy rainfall caused the branch to collapse.

A 35-year-old retired army official, Patel RL, died while his friend had a narrow escape when a tree branch fell on them in Hassan districtâ€™s Sakleshpur taluk on Monday. The incident took place at around 5.17 pm on Wednesday when Patel along with his friend had been to DM road to buy tea powder.

When the duo were standing by the footpath opposite to Sri Gandha hotel, a tree branch accidentally fell on both of them. People who were at the spot immediately went for their rescue and lifted the tree branches. Patelâ€™s friend sustained a few injuries while Patel was immediately taken to the hospital. But the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Patel hailed from Mandya district and had been to Sakleshpur to meet his friend.

Sources told TNM that the tree branches fell due to heavy rains and now the area has been cleared. Sakleshpur taluk recorded heavy rains last month when roofs of many houses were blown away and hundreds of trees were uprooted while a 50-year-old man succumbed to death when another tree had collapsed on him as well.

Very heavy rainfall has predicted in Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikmagalur districts in Karnataka by the weather forecast on September 8 which is expected to increase inflow into the dams in the upper Cauvery and upper Tungabhadra basin. So an orange alert has been issued for South interior Karnataka and Kerala, warning residents to be prepared for the heavy downpour and other rough conditions. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also warned of an increase in inflows over dams in Krishna, Cauvery, Pennar, Vaigai and in West Flowing Rivers between Tadri and Kanyakumari Basins.

