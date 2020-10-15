Retd IGP of Karnataka BNS Reddy accused of forgery as Pres of Indiranagar Club

A member of the club’s managing committee has accused BNS Reddy of forging signatures of committee members.

Trouble is brewing in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar Club as its President, retired Inspector General of Police BNS Reddy, has been accused of cheating and forgery by a member of the club’s managing committee. An FIR was registered at the Indiranagar Police Station after a sessions court in Bengaluru directed the police to do so. The story was first reported by Bangalore Mirror.

One of the club’s founder members Ram Mohan Menon, has accused BNS Reddy and Secretary of the club, M Nagendra of forging signatures of managing committee members to get hold of the club’s bank accounts. He has also accused them for siphoning off funds meant for the club’s use without the knowledge of other members of the committee.

In his complaint to the sessions court, Ram Mohan Menon said that on February 2 this year, BNS Reddy and Nagendra allegedly removed the treasurer of the club M Narayan and another member of the managing committee Rajkumar, without following due procedure.

BNS Reddy and Nagendra allegedly passed the resolution to remove Narayan and Rajkumar without having a quorum in the committee meeting and without majority votes for the same. In his complaint to the sessions court, Ram Mohan Menon has said, “They have passed a resolution of the managing committee without holding a meeting. They have forged the signatures of committee members and passed a resolution with malafide intentions to get access to the club’s bank accounts.”

Speaking to TNM, Ram Mohan Menon said that in February this year, he approached the Indiranagar Police and lodged a complaint. Despite multiple visits to the station, the police did not register an FIR. On February 23, he wrote a letter to the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru to direct the Indiranagar Police to register an FIR. He claims that no action was taken. Finally, he filed a complaint with the court in October this year and on October 8, the court directed the police to register the FIR.

“I had to sit outside the police station and protest even after the court order was issued. They finally registered an FIR,” Ram Mohan Menon said. The Indiranagar Police have registered an FIR against BNS Reddy and Nagendra under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 418 (Cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (deliberately using forged document), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Indiranagar Police said that they have not questioned BNS Reddy as he is not in the country. The police are still probing the case.