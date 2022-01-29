Retain NOC, give states freedom to decide: CM Jagan to PM Modi on IAS cadre rules

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter to PM Modi, said that â€˜untimely change in leadership of a department in the state would derail some critical projectsâ€™.

news IAS cadre rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has welcomed the proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, but with a rider that the operational procedure be reconsidered, particularly in regard to the issue of no-objection certificate by the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 28, welcoming the Union government's initiative but expressing reservation over the new sub-clauses (b) and (c) to Rule 6 (1) of the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

"With the proposed amendment as mentioned in Point (b) and (c), concurrence of the state government or the officer may not be necessary and the officers chosen by the Union government may have to be relieved within the stipulated period, irrespective of the willingness of the state government," the Chief Minister pointed out.

He said IAS officers formed the most important part of the state government, who provided leadership to the departments and various projects. "Requirement of no-objection certificate (NOC) gave some flexibility to the state government to carefully plan deputation of officers to the Union government, without adversely affecting the state's interests, while duly meeting the requirements of Central deputation reserve," Jagan noted.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed amendment might take away such an important flexibility from the state government in planning the deputation of officers. "Untimely change in leadership of a department in the state would derail some critical projects. Such deputation orders, without the willingness of the officer concerned, will affect the personal lives, considering their families, children and their education. He or she may not be able to deliver the best in such circumstances," the Chief Minister added.

He requested the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposal and retain the existing process of requiring the state NOC to officers going on Central deputation.

CM Jagan assured that the Andhra government would take all necessary measures to ensure that the required number of officers at various levels were sponsored to the Union government. "While the intent behind the proposed amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules is well received and much appreciated, I request you to reconsider the operational procedure in view of the issues put forth above," the Chief Minister said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

Several states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana have already expressed their protest against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954, with the respective Chief Ministers writing to the PM on the issue.

Read: Changes in IAS rules unconstitutional: 109 ex-civil servants write to Union govt

Watch TNMâ€™s Anna Isaac explain what the IAS cadre rule, and why PM Modi is accused of damaging federalism: