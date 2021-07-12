Retail inflation in June remains nearly flat at 6.26%

According to data released by the National Statistical Office, inflation in the food basket was 5.15% in June compared to 5.01% in May.

Retail inflation remained nearly flat at 6.26% in June compared to 6.3% in the previous month, official data released on Monday, July 12, showed. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in row. The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

Price of oils and fats increased the most at 34.78%, followed by eggs at 19.35%, fruits at 11.82%, and pulses and products at 10.01%. Vegetables saw a slight dip with -0.7%.

Fuel and light saw inflation at 12.68%, and transport and communication was up 11.56%.

“Beyond the monthly swings, inflation continues to stay above the mid-point of the inflation target since late 2019, underpinning inflationary expectations. Pipeline risks are in focus, from service inflation as the second wave ebbs, pass-through from higher input prices as well as risks of a sub-normal southwest monsoon. The RBI monetary policy committee is likely to stay focused on growth with an eye on the risks of a third wave, but members are likely to express discomfort on the recent bout of sticky inflation, in the absence of supply-side corrective steps (i.e. fuel excise cuts),” said Radhika Rao, Economist at DBS Group Research.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said the softer-than-expected CPI inflation comes as a relief after a shockingly high May reading. “While the headline inflation still remains elevated and risks remain, the high frequency mandi data shows further moderation in food prices in July signaling towards a return of sub-6% readings going ahead. We continue to expect the MPC to retain its current policy guidance in the August policy in favour of growth. However, towards the end of the year gradual policy normalization will be underway,” she said.

In addition, India's industrial production grew 29.3% in May, official data showed on Monday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the NSO, manufacturing sector output surged 34.5% in May 2021. Mining output climbed 23.3% and power generation increased 7.5% in May.

The IIP had contracted 33.4% in May 2020.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7%. It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

The IIP had registered a growth of 5.2% in February last year.

