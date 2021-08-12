Retail inflation eases to 5.59% in July due to softening food prices

This brings it back under the RBI's threshold, which has been mandated by the government to keep the retail inflation at 4% with 2% margin on either side.

Retail inflation eased to 5.59% in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26% in June and 6.73% in July 2020. According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket slowed down to 3.96% in July from 5.15% in the previous month.

Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation at 5.7% during 2021-22 -- 5.9% in the second quarter, 5.3% in third, and 5.8% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks bro adly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1:2022-23 is projected at 5.1%.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has been mandated by the government to keep the retail inflation at 4% with 2% margin on either side, mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

In addition, India's industrial production rose by 13.6% in June, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged by 13% in June 2021.

The mining output climbed 23.1% and power generation increased by 8.3% in June. The IIP had contracted 16.6% in June 2020. During April-June this year, the IIP grew by 45% against a contraction of 35.6% in the same quarter last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7%. It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.