Resume daily COVID-19 bulletins, Telangana HC tells state govt

The Telangana government stopped issuing daily bulletins on Tuesday, stating that it would divert its resources to the ongoing vaccination drive.

news Coronavirus

Two days after Telangana stopped issuing a daily media bulletin on the COVID-19 situation, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to resume the bulletins, to provide information to people on a daily basis. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy asked the government to resume releasing information within 24 hours.

The court asked authorities to update all information like number of cases, recoveries, tests and vaccinations on the portal of the Health Department, observing that providing information to people is important, especially when the cases are rising in some states which has led to fear of a second wave of the pandemic. It referred to the increase in the number of cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao announced that the Health Department would focus on the vaccination rather than using their resources on providing daily medical bulletins. Instead of daily medical bulletins, a detailed bulletin would be given once a week, he said.

Srinivasa Rao had told the media, “In the last few months, we have noticed no major changes in cases of COVID-19 in Telangana and have realised that instead of dedicating exclusive human resources to this effect, it might be a good idea to utilise and immerse them in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in Telangana. That’s the reason why we have decided to share bulletins once a week, instead of daily bulletins in the hope of using the manpower towards the ongoing vaccination drive. Of course, in case of any significant development, we will ensure that our media friends are well informed.”

Counsel of a petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the Director of Public Health discontinued issuing bulletins despite the fact that the court is monitoring the COVID situation in the state. The court also sought a report from the state government on the steps to prevent a possible second wave, suggesting that authorities prevent the gathering of a large number of people in public places.

It also directed that another serum survey be conducted in the state and recommendations of experts on the basis of findings of such a survey be implemented. The government submitted a report to the court about the tests conducted since January 25. According to the report, 1.03 lakh RT PCR tests were conducted from January 25 to February 12, and the number of antigen tests during the same period was 4.83 lakh.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Rao said that 22,850 healthcare workers were given the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. With this, the cumulative number of healthcare workers administered a second dose increased to 1.31 lakh.

Out of 3.31 lakh healthcare workers targeted for the first dose, 1.95 lakh took the vaccine. The authorities had also targeted to vaccinate 2.57 lakh frontline workers and of them 93,677 have so far received the first dose.

The director said mop-up sessions for the first dose for healthcare and frontline workers will be conducted across the state till February 28 while mop up sessions for the second dose for healthcare workers will be conducted till February 27.