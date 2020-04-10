Restrictions in Keralaâ€™s Malappuram district to continue even after lockdown

Malappuram is one of the hotspots in the state and is the third district with a high number of cases.

The Malappuram district of Kerala will continue to see restrictions even after the lockdown is lifted in the state. The district has reported 14 cases of COVID-19 so far â€” the third district, after Kasaragod (136) and Kannur (50), with the highest number of cases in the state.

Malappuram is one of the hotspots in the state along with Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. More quarantine centres will be kept ready in the district.

Malappuram, according to the district administration, will have a tough time in restricting the movement of vehicles as well as people from the bordering districts, said a report by The Hindu.

The district administration is also planning to enforce a two-week quarantine for people coming to Malappuram from other parts of the country, including neighbouring districts, with the exemption of brief visits.

As part of the extension of restrictions, public transport will be restricted to minimum services and working of business establishments will be under control. All educational institutions will remain closed.

The ban on religious meetings, prayer congregations and social gatherings will continue.

As on April 9, 14 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district. A total of 14,076 people are being monitored for any health issues and 13,984 are in home quarantine in the district.

The Idukki district administration, too, on Thursday declared a complete lockdown in the Munnar area for seven days. All commercial establishments, including grocery stores and markets, will remain closed for a week, barring ATMs, petrol pumps and pharmacies.

The lockdown on commercial establishments is to enforce better crowd control.

A task force appointed by the state government and chaired by former Chief Secretary KM Abraham proposed lifting the lockdown in three phases.

