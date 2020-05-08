Restaurants body to launch its own platform to take on Swiggy and Zomato

The National Restaurant Association of India said that this way they would have access to customer data, have one backend and choose which delivery platform they want to partner with.

Atom Food and Dining

The restaurant industry is currently hanging on by a thread, with the fate of many restaurants and jobs lying in the balance. According to the National Restaurant Association of India, 70 lakh people could be potentially affected. And as different platforms come out with contactless dining options, the food and beverage industry is now coming together to build their own platform that will “level the playing field between restaurants and food delivery platforms”.

This takes on online food and restaurant aggregators like Zomato, Swiggy and Dineout. So far, both Zomato and Dineout have come out with Contactless Dining as part of their offerings, and have laid out plans on how they will carry this forward.

“The focus for the NRAI is on easy reconciliation, transparent pricing, cheaper delivery and protection of customer data. The solution will be driven by customer loyalty, Omni channel online sales, integrated payment gateways and digitised delivery logistics,” Thomas Fenn, NRAI Managing Committee Member said.

With this platform, restaurants under the NRAI want to reclaim their business with our own platform — where they will have customer data and interact directly with the customer, have one backend and choose which delivery platform they want to partner with.

For now, till the end of the lockdown, restaurants in many places are reliant on delivery for some revenue.

Thomas said that aggregators have become digital landlords.

“While they came in to solve a genuine problem, their one-sided policies are destroying the business, especially small restaurants. The industry is working together to create an alternate technology solution to reorient and sustain their businesses in the post-COVID-19 world,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that restaurateurs are at loggerheads with food platforms. They earlier clashed with them over deep discounting, and alleged that apart from high commissions, preferential treatment to inhouse brands and practice data masking. That time, they had a ‘Logout’ campaign, where the restaurants logged out of these platforms. Now, they say that the campaign “cemented our belief that we need to take back control.”

NRAI President Anurag Katriar, however, said that these plans are for more viable alternatives, and is “not aimed at being rivals to other aggregators or their current programmes”.

Katriar said that for the program, they have a blueprint, and have tied up with a large player in this sphere.