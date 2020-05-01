Restaurant body launches program to help restaurants tide over the lockdown

Customers pay a part of the amount now, which will go towards paying salaries to employees.

Money Lockdown

Restaurants are surviving purely on delivery in some states, and have been completely shut down in others. Restaurants often survive on operative revenue, which has completely stopped as dining in has stopped, which has made it difficult to continue to pay employee salaries and other fixed overheads.

Now, the National Restaurant Association of India has come up with a scheme called ‘Rise for Restaurants’, where people can pay now and get a discount later.

As part of Rise for Restaurants, a dinner can buy a voucher worth Rs 1000 at a 25% discount, and redeem it later. However, of this Rs 1000, only Rs 250 is to be paid when buying the voucher online, and Rs 500 is paid to the restaurant at the time of dining. NRAI is calling this ‘Virtual Cash’.

The Rs 250 the customer pays will go towards salaries of restaurant employees during the lockdown period.

In effect, customers get Rs 250 off on a meal of Rs 1000. However, for that, customers have to pay Rs 250 of the total amount now.

“As an Industry, our business model is such that the proportion of fixed operating expenses is very high, which is a very high-risk model. Now, with the prospect of zero revenues staring at us for a substantial period of time, our fight is now a battle to retain our mere existence as commercial entities that provide jobs to millions,” NRAI said in a release.

This voucher that people buy can be used within 6 months of the date of purchase, and customers can buy as many as they want, and there is no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions

“...this is the only program which recognises the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and therefore, only requests 25% of the virtual cash value upfront. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites,” said Gauri Devidayal, NRAI Managing Committee Member.

The restaurants can be found here. Restaurants as part of the program include Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Redmango, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café, The Sassy Spoon, The Table and Zen.

Restaurant tech platform Dineout also introduced vouchers that people can redeem after the pandemic abates. Dineout stated that it will transfer the funds to the restaurants at no additional charges to ensure that restaurants continue to receive the crucial cash-flow to survive these trying times. Meanwhile those who buy the vouchers will get discounted coupons from eateries.