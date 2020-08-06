Residents of TN village block burial of 52-year-old COVID-19 patient

After eight-hour-long talks with health workers trying to convince the residents failed, the last rites were carried out in a village located nearby.

news Coronavirus

The residents of Meledaiyalam village in Tamil Nadu stalled the burial of a 52-year-old man, who had succumbed to coronavirus, near Gingee on Wednesday. The residents dug up pits and parked tractors on roads to stop the ambulance from entering the village.

For almost eight hours, the health workers tried to convince the residents, but after talks failed, the family finally had to bury the man in Periyakaanjakulam village, which is located nearby.

According to reports, a 52-year-old man had been admitted to a private hospital on July 24 with complaints of breathlessness. The patient tested positive for coronavirus the next day and was receiving treatment in the hospital. However, his health condition worsened on Tuesday morning and he later succumbed to the disease.

Based on the last wish of the deceased patient, the family members decided to bury him in their native Meledaiyalam village. The revenue officials also reached the burial ground and dug up a pit to lower the body. But soon, villagers came to know of the last rites and they started to stage a protest, according to reports.

The locals gathered at the entry point of the village and dug up holes to stop the entry of the ambulance. They also parked tractors to hinder the smooth entry of the ambulance that was carrying the body.

As the villagers refused to provide entry to the ambulance even after eight hours, the body was later buried in a graveyard in Periyakaanjakulam village, located nearby.

Despite assurances from doctors that a dead body cannot spread coronavirus, multiple incidents of local residents blocking burials out of fear have been reported in the state. Two days ago, the residents of Arcot protested against the last rites of nurse Archana, who contracted the virus while serving the people in Arcot government hospital. The district officials had to intervene and help the family with the burial.