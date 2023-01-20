Resident at Bengaluru de-addiction centre allegedly assaulted and killed

The police detained three staff members for questioning and charged them with murder.

A 43-year-old man, Arif Nawaz Khan, was beaten to death by staff at a de-addiction centre in Bengaluruâ€™s Yelahanka New Town. According to police reports, Khan, a resident of Shampura and a chronic alcoholic, was admitted to the Deenabandhu Rehabilitation Center for treatment. However, on Thursday morning, January 19, the family received a call from the centre informing them that Khan was unwell and needed hospitalisation. By the time the family reached the centre, Khan was lying motionless. He was rushed to a hospital in Yelahanka, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The doctor who examined Khan's body found multiple bruises and suspected that he had been assaulted using rods and clubs. The police detained three staff members for questioning and charged them with murder. According to the family, Khan had a heated argument with the staff over the demand for hot water and allegedly attacked one of them. The others reportedly beat him up until he passed out. Khan was married and had a child and was seeking treatment for his addiction to alcohol.

According to The Hindu, the family has filed a complaint against the management of the centre and is demanding action against those responsible for Khan's death.