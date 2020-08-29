Research scholar returning to Kerala collapses and dies at airport in South Korea

The 28-year old Malayali student in South Korea was about to board a flight back home.

news Death

28-year old Leeja Jose, a research scholar, had just wanted to reach back to her family in Kerala. Having fallen sick in South Korea, the Idukki native had taken a ticket to fly back home. But Leeja never boarded the flight, she collapsed at the airport and was declared dead soon.

A native of Vazhathoppu near Cheruthoni in Kerala’s Idukki district, Leeja was a student of the Pusan University and had reached the Incheon international airport, all set to board a flight back to the state.

She collapsed at the airport and was rushed to a hospital, but she was declared brought dead on Friday morning (Indian time). Though the exact cause of death is unclear, all that the family knows is that she had an infection that caused her pain in her ears.

Leeja has been a research scholar for four years in South Korea. She had come to Kerala in February and was undergoing treatment for cancer. However, since her visa was about to expire, she decided to go back to South Korea and wrap up her work.

“She used to tell her parents that if she didn’t go back everything which she had done so far would be in vain,” Shijo Thadathil, Member of Vazhathoppu Panchayat told TNM.

After returning to South Korea, Leeja had to be on quarantine for 14 days. It is during this time that she developed uneasiness and a ear ache.

“She had infection due to phlegm, but she was able to get medical assistance after her COVID-19 test returned negative. She sought treatment at a hospital after finishing the quarantine period. She was given medicine and was told that a surgery may be needed if it didn’t get cured by medicines,” Shijo added.

This is when she decided to come back to Kerala.

Leeja is the daughter of Jose and Sherly. Jose is a farmer and Sherly is the former Vice-President of the Cheruthoni Panchayat. Jose and Sherly, upon knowing their daughter's health condition had asked her to come back soon.

“She was a passionate student and chose to continue her studies and get a PhD. For her, the passion for studies was above everything else, "Leeja’s uncle Binoy told TNM.

Leeja's body has been kept at the Inha University hospital in Incheon. “Attempts have begun to repatriate the body,” MLA Roshy Augustine told TNM.

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Child Care Institutions in Medchal may be closed due to rule violations