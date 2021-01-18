Republic TV, Times Now coverage of Sushant case prima facie contemptuous: Bombay HC

While the Bombay High Court has not ordered any action against the two channels, it has asked electronic media to follow the guidelines on reporting of suicides.

In a significant observation, the Bombay High Court said that some of the coverage by television news channels Republic TV and Times Now on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was “prima facie contemptuous” and asked electronic media to follow the guidelines issued by Press Council of India (PCI) in case of suicide cases, until some new guidelines are framed.

The Bombay High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a plea seeking the regulation of media trials being held in the reportage of Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The High Court has held that trial by media interferes with the criminal investigation by police and that media trial runs counter to the program code framed under the Cable TV Act.

“We have issued guidelines for the print and electronic media regarding the reporting of cases of death and suicide. We have made the Press Council of India guidelines applicable to the electronic media as well,” the Bombay High Court said. Live Law reported that the High Court also observed that some reporting of the Republic TV and Times Now against Mumbai police in the SSR matter are "prima facie contemptuous," but refrained from taking any action against the two channels.

The High Court said that the press or media ought to avoid discussions, debates relating to criminal investigation and should confine only to informative reports in such matters in public interest. “Reconstructing or recreating the crime scene or leaking any sensitive information should be refrained,” the HC observed.

“We observe that media should observe restraint in discussions about on going investigation so as to prejudice the rights of the accused and witness. Publishing a confession alleged to have been made by an accused as if it is an admissible evidence without letting the public know about its inadmissibility should be avoided, the Bombay High Court added.

“While reporting suicide, to suggest that the person was of weak character, should be avoided,” the Bombay High Court said.

The court also agreed with senior advocate Arvind Datar that a public information officer should be appointed by the police to give authentic information about investigation. “While emphasising the need for complete investigation, the investigation agencies are under no obligation to disclose information,” the HC said.

Following weeks of exhaustive arguments, the bench had on November 6 last year reserved its verdict on a bunch of PILs seeking that the press, particularly TV news channels, be restrained in their reportage on the death Rajput.

The PILs, filed through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, by activists, private citizens, and a group of retired police officers, had also sought that TV news channels be stopped from conducting a media trial into the case.

During the arguments, the Union government's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, had said there already existed adequate statutory as well as self-regulatory mechanism for the media, including TV news channels, to follow while printing or broadcasting any news item.

Private TV news channels that are party to the case had also argued that the self-regulatory mechanism was adequate and no new statutory mechanism or guidelines were required to control the media.

Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14 last year.

