On a question whether the Union government has received a request for transfer of telecast licence, the Minister said the I&B Ministry hasnâ€™t received any such request.

The owners of Reporter TV, a newly relaunched Malayalam news channel who have been accused in the illegal tree felling case registered in Muttil South village in Keralaâ€™s Wayanad, are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violations of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Answering an unstarred question raised by K Sudhakaran, Member of Parliament and President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, on July 24, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said the ED investigation is based on the Kerala Police FIR No 121/2021 for illegal cutting and selling of rosewood trees worth Rs 8 crore.

On a question whether the Union government has received a request for transfer of telecast licence, the Minister quoting information from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said no transfer application has been received in respect of Reporter channel from the company. The channel, which was relaunched on July 1, 2023 under a company called Reporter Broadcasting Corporation Pvt Ltd, was earlier under the management of Indo-Asian News Channel Pvt Ltd, under the ownership of MV Nikesh Kumar.

On the question of the legality of transfer of shares, the Minister said an interim report by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala on July 18 to the Regional Director (southern region) said that the company has been asked to submit all documents related to share transfer for examination. On a query from the Registrar of Companies, Kerala, the company in an email dated July 18 had stated that the ownership in the matter of majority shareholding is completed and necessary procedural formalities are being carried out.

While no complaints have been received by the MCA about any outstanding dues to employees in the form of salary, provident fund, etc, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has informed that the company owes a total of Rs 1.37 crore under provisions of the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Recovery actions have been initiated against the establishment and the employer. They include demand notice to the defaulter, prohibitory order to bank, and a show cause notice why a warrant of arrest should not be issued to the Managing Director MV Nikesh Kumar, the Union Minister said in his reply.

