Repealing all 3 farm laws only solution to farmers' agitation: Rahul Gandhi

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28, 2019.

news Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that the only solution to the farmers crisis is to repeal the three contentious legislations. Speaking to reporters, Rahul said that the three laws are designed to "destroy" the agriculture sector as he launched a booklet highlighting the "plight" of farmers in context of these laws.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the MSP for their crops.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Rahul alleged that the laws will put the entire agriculture sector in the hands of "three to four crony capitalists".

The Centre's new farm laws are "designed to destroy" the agriculture sector, the former Congress chief said.

"I support the protesting farmers 100 per cent and every single person in the country should support them as they are fighting for us," he said.

There is just one solution that these three laws will have to be repealed, Gandhi said when asked about the impasse in talks between the government and the protesting farmers.

Hitting back at BJP president JP Nadda for his tweets earlier in the day criticising him, the Congress leader said it was an "attempted distraction". The farmers know that it was Rahul Gandhi who stood up in Bhatta Parsaul and over the land acquisition issue, not BJP leader Nadda, he said.

"I am not afraid of anyone, neither of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi nor of anyone else. I am a clean person, they can't touch me. They can shoot me, but can't touch me. I am a patriot and I protect my country, and I will keep doing it," he said.