Reopening of schools in Andhra deferred to November 2: CM Jagan

The state government had initially announced that the schools were to reopen on September 5 and then deferred it to October 5.

Coronavirus Education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the new academic year for schools in the state would begin only on November 2. "We wanted to open the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to re-open them on November 2," the Chief Minister told District Collectors during a video conference.

Schools have remained shut for several months now due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The state government initially announced September 5 as the re-opening day and later deferred it to October 5.

Though the Union government is yet to issue fresh guidelines on opening schools fully, the Chief Minister set November 2 as the date.

The Chief Minister said the 'Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka' (Jagan’s Education Gift) would, however, be distributed on October 5 to all students. A school kit would be given as a gift to all students under the scheme, which will also include uniforms.

"If we distribute the kits on October 5, students can get them stitched and be ready when the schools reopen on November 2," he said.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the 'Mana Badi, Naadu-Nedu' scheme, under which school infrastructure is being renovated, directed the District Collectors to step up the works.

“Of the 15,715 schools chosen for renovation in the first phase, works were yet to begin in 153 schools,” he said.

He asked concerned district officials to ensure that the works start immediately. “The District Joint Collectors should monitor the works daily and ensure that they are completed in time," Jagan added.

(With PTI Inputs)

