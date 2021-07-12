Reopen schools for Class 10, 11 and 12 students: Pvt schools to Tamil Nadu govt

The Federation has also urged the state government to not permit students to enroll into another school without transfer certification.

news Education

The Federation of Association of Private Schools have urged Tamil Nadu government to reopen schools and requested the government to permit them to receive full term fees. The Federation has also requested Tamil Nadu government to not permit students to enroll in other schools without transfer certification.

Addressing the media on Monday, DC Elangovan, Secretary of Federation of Association of Private Schools said, “Mainly, we have requested the Tamil Nadu government to reopen schools. We have been conducting online classes but there is only 20% reach. It has not reached children in rural areas. So, the only effective way is proper classroom education.”

“The minister has also said that he will take steps to reopen schools for at least Class 10, 11 and 12 students. We have even assured that we are ready to even handle the classes on a shift basis,” he said.

Secondly, the Federation has also requested the Minister to take action on the transfer certificate (TC) issue. Another office-bearer of the Federation said, “Transfer certificates are essential. If a student does not get a TC then there is a gap in their education. Secondly, if they do not pay the fees for the academics and move to another school then it creates several administration issues.” After there were several complaints that private schools are refusing to provide TC, Tamil Nadu government said that TCs are not mandatory for students to get admission into state-run schools.

In a separate press release, the Federation demanded the Union government to extend the validity of the recognition provided for each school by three year taking into account the pandemic. They also demanded the government to provide permanent recognition to schools functional for more than 10 years.

The Federation urged the government to provide representation for their federation in the new syllabus formation committee and other similar committees. They urged the government to organize a vaccination camp in private schools to help teachers receive their shots.

However, till now, the state Education Minister has said that a call on reopening the schools will be taken only after the lockdown is relaxed. He said, all the students cannot be accommodated within a single class and more space should be created since private school students are also enrolling into government students.