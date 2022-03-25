Renowned UK anthropologist deported from Kerala airport, no reason given

Filippo Osella, who has researched Kerala society for over 30 years, was set to attend a conference on coastal communities in Thiruvananthapuram.

Renowned anthropologist Filippo Osella, who has researched Kerala society for many years, was not allowed to enter Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, March 24, when he landed there to attend a conference. Osella, who is a professor of anthropology and South Asian studies at the University of Sussex in the UK, was travelling to Kerala via Dubai. However, soon after landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the professor was told that he was being deported.

"The officials at the airport did not mention any reason for the deportation. They informed him that he is not allowed to enter the country. His research visa will end only in mid-April, moreover, he has been visiting her for many decades. None of his works were controversial," one of the organisers of the conference told TNM. The conference was set to discuss issues of Kerala’s coastal communities, and was being conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram, and the University of Sussex.

When TNM contacted airport officials, they said that the reason for Osella’s deportation could not be revealed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, who broke the story first, Osella said that even before leaving the plane that landed from Dubai, he was taken to the immigrations counter, where he was informed that he would be immediately deported. He wrote to The Indian Express that the decision was taken prior to his arrival, as an Emirates employee was already there to arrange his deportation via a Dubai flight. He said that officials did not give any reason to him either, saying that he was being deported on “a government of India decision”.

Professor Osella had done extensive studies of Kerala, south Asian and Gulf countries since the 1980s. His doctoral research was in rural Kerala, on the lives of Dalit communities. He also began research on the transformation of south Indian Muslim communities. He has written various books based on studies in south India, Sri Lanka and South Asian countries.

In January, there was an order from the Union government which stated that publicly-funded universities, professors and administrators will have to get permission from the Ministry of External Affairs to conduct International conferences or seminars, on issues relating to the security of the country and about “India’s internal matters”.

However, organisers of the Thiruvananthapuram conference said that the topics they were set to discuss had nothing to do with either security concerns or “internal matters” of the country, as stated in the order.