Renowned physician Dr Thiruvengadam, fondly called Prof KTV, passes away in Chennai

Dr Thiruvengadam was known for his patient-friendly approach and was called “walking encyclopedia of medicine”.

news Obituary

Renowned physician and Padma Shri awardee Dr KV Thiruvengadam passed away in Chennai on October 3. According to reports, Dr Thiruvengadam was unwell for the past few days, following which he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Fondly referred to as Professor KTV, Dr Thiruvengadam was 94 at the time of passing. His wife, Dr Malathi, passed away recently and he is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

Having graduated from the Government Stanley Medical College (SMC) in 1950, he underwent training in treating chest diseases in London and Cardiff to become a specialist in chest diseases, asthma and allergies. He took up teaching and served as a teacher at SMC and Madras Medical College (MMC) for 31 years. During his long career, he was honoured with several awards, including the Dr BC Roy Award for Eminent Medical Teacher, Government Gold Medal and Raja of Panagal Medal, among others.

Professor TVK was on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and also a part of the Board of Studies for Dr MGR Medical University.

Dr Thiruvengadam was known for his patient-friendly approach and was called “walking encyclopedia of medicine”. Many recalled his vast wealth of knowledge relating to medicine and his gentle approach towards patients.

Once, in an interview with Shobha Menon published in the Madras Musings in 2017, Dr Thiruvengadam spoke about his approach towards his patients. “In my profession, you see a lot of human misery. Being a good ‘listening’ doctor helps the patient greatly, to sort out struggles in the mind too. I believe firmly in treating the whole patient and not a part of him. One patient even remarked that I must be from the Stone Age because I spent so much time taking notes on him before I prescribed medicines!!” he was quoted saying.

Following the news of his death, many took to Twitter to express their condolences.

https://t.co/wjeyrnZSdj



Professor. KV Thiruvengadam is no more



Sad day for the medicine world pic.twitter.com/YnLsGvonvG — P. Manickam (@pmanickam) October 3, 2020

News coming in about the passing of Prof KV Thiruvengadam... KVT was an exceptional clinician, teacher and human being. He mentored many generations.... In many ways his passing marks the end of an era of great clinicians... @pmanickam @doctorsoumya @paimadhu @prabirkc October 3, 2020

Always treat the patient not a heart or kidney he wd say. Every body system is connected to the other. To be a good doctor you need to treat the patient as a whole. In today's super specialty world most relevant advice.Long and distinguished career. Om Shanti. #KVThiruvengadam — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) October 3, 2020

The demise of93 year old Dr K.Varadachari Thiruvengadam Popularly known as K.V.T was a great loss to Medical https://t.co/80kawIKWDR of the Best Physician decade back was ruling and VIP doctor to CMS. His name will be for ever and IPray for the departed legend and the grieving — K.RAGAVAN.. (@write2ragavan) October 4, 2020