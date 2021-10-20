Renovated Yadadri temple in Telangana to be thrown open from March 28, 2022

KCR also said that the temple requires 125 kg of gold for the â€˜Vimana Gopuramâ€™, on the lines of Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

news Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the renovated Yadadri temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district will be thrown open to the public on March 28, 2022. He also added that the temple requires 125 kg of gold for the gold plating of â€˜Vimana Gopuramâ€™ on the lines of the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The required gold will be purchased from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In this regard, KCR, on behalf of his family, announced that he would donate 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold for the temple. Hetero Group Chairman B Parthasaradhi Reddy on Tuesday announced a donation of 5 kg gold for the temple. The Chief Minister said that from villages to cities, the entire society of Telangana will be involved in reaching the target and said that many donors have come forward with the promise of donating gold.

Meanwhile, other leaders of the TRS party have also announced that they will donate up to 14 kg of gold together. Labour Minister Malla Reddy will donate 1 kg of gold to the temple in his personal capacity, and another 1 kg from the people of his constituency in Medchal. Nagarkunrool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy will donate 2 kg of gold, while Bhaskar Rao will give 1 kg of gold on behalf of Kaveri Seeds, his company. Eminent seer Chinna Jeyer Swamy, who finalised the 'muhurat' for the temple reopening, has committed 1 kg of gold for the temple from his 'peetham'.

MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju, MLAs A Gandhi, M Hanumantha Rao, M Krishna Rao and KP Vivek Anand, all from Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, have also come forward to donate 6 kg of gold in total.

KCR said that eight days before the reopening of the temple, Sudershan Yagam will be performed under the supervision of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in the month of March. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy personally handed over the hand-written muhurat letter to the temple's executive officer, Geeta, and asked her to place the letter at the feet of the deity.

The Chief Minister has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries for the reopening of the temple. KCR on Tuesday also examined the re-construction works, the main temple, and the sanctum sanctorum. He took an aerial visit of the area to see the development works around the temple.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, vedic scholars and archakas accorded him a welcome with all temple honours. The archakas performed a special puja at the Balalayam and gave 'prasadam' to the CM and blessed him with Vedic hymns.

Later, KCR reached the main temple through the VIP entrance. He inspected the special doors of the main entrances created by Pembarthy artisans. The CM explained to those accompanying him the significance of the sculptures engraved on the temple walls.

KCR also discussed with the officials about the construction of Gandi Cheruvu, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, Deekshaparula Mandapam, and Satyanarayana Vrata Mandapam etc. He shared with his cabinet colleagues how the reservoirs were specially made. KCR examined the queue lines adorned with Sanku Chakra symbols, which were especially made from Indore, and the gold covering of the main entrance to the sanctum sanctorum.

The CM also inspected the Narasimha Swamy Kalyana episode drawn in the Tanjore style of painting. Temple architect Ananda Sai explained to the CM the progress of works. As earlier reported, the temple was known as Yadgirigutta before and the temple was renamed as Yadadri after the formation of Telangana state in 2014. The KCR government had announced mega plans to develop the hill temple at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. In 2015, KCR decided to club the adjoining nine hills to make it a mega centre of pilgrimage.