Removing post of Governor will be of no loss to the nation: Ramadoss opines

The PMK leader used Anna's quote to denote his disappointment over TN Governor.

The founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Ramadoss on Saturday said that removing the post of Governor will incur no loss for the nation. The PMK leader Ramadoss tweeted the words of DMK founder Arignar Anna, "A goatee (beard) for a goat and a Governor for a state are unnecessary. If removed, there is no sorrow for the goat nor is there a loss for the state," he said.

The leader mentioned the quote to express his disappointed over the functioning of the office of the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the delay in giving assent to 7.5% quota for government school students clearing NEET.

The tweet by the PMK founder comes a day after his criticism over the time taken by the Governor to decide on the quota for government school students. Ramadoss on Friday tweeted, "The state government passed a Bill to provide 7.5% quota for government school students in NEET 32 days back but still the Governor has not given a consent for the Bill. The delay is not natural it has been a deliberate one. "

"If the bills passed in the assembly can be stopped by the Governor then where is the respect for the government chosen by the people. We should immediately find the answer to the question whether the governance is by the people? Or the governance of Governor?" he said.

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a Bill to provide 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions. The bill was on September 15 during the assembly session held amid the pandemic. The AIADMK government decided to pass the Bill based on the recommendations of a committee working under retired High Court Judge P Kalaiyarasan.

Speaking about the move in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP TR Baalu said that the students studying state board syllabus find it difficult to clear the board exams since it's mainly follows the CBSE syllabus.

Meanwhile, the PMK leader Ramadoss has already questioned the Tamil Nadu Governor over the delay in releasing the Rajiv Gandhi case convicts.