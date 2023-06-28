‘Remove Governor from the state’ DMK alliance parties stage a protest against RN Ravi

The protesters, carrying black flags, voiced their dissent against Ravi and demanded that the Union government recall him from the state.

news RN Ravi

Hundreds of individuals belonging to various political parties within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance came together in opposition to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during his visit to Periyar University for its 21st convocation on Wednesday, June 28. The protesters, carrying black flags, voiced their dissent against Ravi and demanded that the Union government recall him from the state. Police later detained the protesters at Velayudha Gounder marriage hall near Irumbalai in Salem.

Leaders from Periyar Viduthalai Kazhagam, communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) gathered and protested in front of Periyar University. Over the past few days, the university was in the headlines after its administration had issued a controversial circular prohibiting students from wearing black clothes. Following strong backlash from political parties and leaders, the circular was subsequently withdrawn.

Kolathur Mani, leader of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, expressed his concerns during a press interaction, stating that Ravi consistently supports Sanatan Dharma, the New Education Policy (NEP), and Sanskrit, all of which are vehemently opposed by the people of Tamil Nadu. Mani also accused Ravi of attempting to associate Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar and saint Vallalar with Hinduism, a move that is opposed by the locals. He emphasised the need to protest against Ravi's participation in public events and called for his withdrawal from the state.

Mani further alleged that Ravi's actions were not in the interest of the Tamil people and criticised his independent approach, which he claimed was similar to governors in non-BJP ruled states. According to Mani, governors are constitutionally bound to act upon the advice of the state government, but those serving in non-BJP ruled states tend to act as BJP leaders. “They can act upon the advise from the state government. But these governors in non-BJP ruling states, they act like BJP leaders”, Mani stated.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the President and the Union government in order to have Ravi recalled from the state, Mani asserted, drawing a parallel to a similar incident in Nagaland.

“The peaceful protest here is to acknowledge the President and Union government in order to withdraw him from the state. Else, Ravi would be chased away from the state as he experienced in Nagaland” Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader added.

An RTI response received by The Hindu revealed that the governor is yet to provide assent to 13 bills, including two bills passed during the AIADMK period. However, in a May 4 interview with an English daily, Ravi claimed that there were no pending bills before the Raj Bhavan or the governor.

CPI Salem Secretary A Mohan commented to TNM, stating that Ravi should be recalled by the Union government as his interests seemingly contradict the welfare of Tamil Nadu and align more with Sanatana Dharma.