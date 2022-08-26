Religious fanaticism can undo years of Telangana’s progress: CM KCR

KCR said the row over “hijab and halal” in Karnataka caused Bengaluru to lag behind in creating IT sector jobs, and that the environment in Hyderabad should not be disturbed by communal politics.

news Politics

Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led Union government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, August 26, accused them of playing divisive politics and attempting to dislodge non-BJP governments in the country. He said the country and the state would be better if "wicked" people in power in the Union government were bid goodbye. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated Offices Complex of Ranga Reddy district, he vowed not to allow divisive forces to create disturbances by spreading hate in the peaceful state.

He declared that as long as he is alive, he will not let Telangana die. He called for safeguarding the states from forces inimical to the peace and harmony in the state. The Chief Minister cautioned the people of Telangana that if religious fanaticism spreads, it will undo all the progress achieved over the last eight years and the state will again slip into the problems faced by it in united Andhra Pradesh.

He urged people to drive away selfish, insane and fanatic forces and cautioned them that if deceived they will suffer. He advised intellectuals, artists and youth to be careful. "Progress is possible only with peace and unity. If we become intolerant we will suffer with curfews and bandhs," he said. Citing the example of neighbouring Karnataka, he said after the row over ‘Hijab and Halal’, Bengaluru, known as Silicon Valley of India, suffered, and is now lagging.

Read: BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested yet again in Hyderabad, Preventive Detention Act invoked

KCR voiced concern over the developments in the country and said some elements are creating hatred. "Is PM Modi not happy with the highest post in the country? What else does he want? Why is he making cheap comments in peaceful Telangana?" he asked. He also slammed the Modi government for conspiring to topple state governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

KCR alleged that the Union government has not decided on Telangana's share in Krishna river water post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. "We will be better in all ways only if we drive this inactive, passive government at the Centre away. Our Telangana should play an animated role in national politics also in the days to come. Should Telangana play (the role)? Should we raise our fist in national politics? Shall we go ahead?" he asked the gathering.

The country would have "expiation only if these wicked people are bid goodbye" and the state would also become a 'golden Telangana', he said. "By playing a vibrant role in national politics, Telangana should also become a partner in the 'maha yagna' that would prove that these people, who trigger impatience in society by dividing people, who dislodge Opposition party governments through undemocratic means have no place in this country," KCR said.

Observing that various benefits like supplying free power to ryots, farm investment support and social security pensions to senior citizens were being provided under different schemes now, he asked the gathering whether it is desirable to have a welfare-oriented Telangana or a Telangana that is beset with religious fanaticism. “Does the NDA government at the Centre have one achievement to its credit in terms of welfare and development?” he asked.

He claimed that BJP leaders talked about dislodging democratically-elected governments in Opposition-ruled states. "What a mess! If people give you the opportunity, you have to work for that particular term in the office. If people don't give you the opportunity, you have to be in the Opposition role. But, what is happening? The Prime Minister at the Centre is conspiring and dislodging nine governments elected by the people so far," he said.

If such things are tolerated, it will lead to the occurrence of communal flare-ups, he said. It takes time to build something but destruction does not take time, he said. Seeking to buttress his claim, he said Bengaluru which is known as the 'silicon valley of India' created less number of jobs in the IT sector than Hyderabad this year. “The reason is the ecosystem being polluted with communal issues like 'Hijab' and 'Halal',” he said. He said the vibrant environment in Hyderabad should not be disturbed by communal politics that is being played.

Also read: ‘Innocent people were assaulted’: Hyderabad residents allege police excess

Watch AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s interview with TNM on the protests over BJP MLA Raja Singh’s anti-Prophet remarks