Relief for TN Minister Senthilbalaji as HC quashes ED summons

The ED had issued a summons to Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthilbalaji in connection with a money laundering case.

Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthilbalaji got a reprieve on Thursday, September 1, after the Madras High Court quashed the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The probe was initiated on the basis of job racketing cases against Senthilbalaji and two others by local police a few years ago.

A division bench, comprising Justices T Raja and Kumaresh Babu, allowed writ petitions filed by Senthilbalaji and co-accused, B. Shanmugham and R.V. Ashokkumar to quash the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate against them on April 29. The petitioners had also requested the court to declare the investigation initiated against them by the ED as illegal and unconstitutional.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the petitioners on July 29, 2021. The case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED had taken cognisance of the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch registering three FIRs against the minister on charges of accepting bribes to appoint drivers and conductors when he was transport minister in the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

According to the Crime Branch FIR filed in August 2021, it was alleged that Balaji, while serving as Transport Minister had entered into a conspiracy with senior officials of all the state transport undertakings with a motive of appointing people as drivers, conductor, junior tradesman, assistant engineer, and junior engineer in these undertakings. The senior officials of these State Transport Undertakings were charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy in forging and altering the interview marks of candidates in records with the intention of overlooking meritorious candidates.

The chargesheet had also said that the registers were tampered with to provide jobs to ineligible candidates. The recent chargesheet filed by the Chennai Crime Branch in March 2021 has leveled serious allegations against the minister including corrupt practices in recruitment.

(With IANS inputs)