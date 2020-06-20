In a relief to K'taka authorities, PU student who wrote exams tests negative for coronavirus

Her father, a health department official, had tested positive for the virus on Friday, a day after the examination.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A Pre-University student who wrote the English board examination on June 18 has tested negative for coronavirus. She was in institutional quarantine after the examination since her father tested positive for the virus on Friday, a day after the examination.

However, her sample results returned negative around 3 pm on Saturday in a relief to Karnataka government officials.

The student from Bengaluru had written the English board examination on June 18. Media reports had suggested that she had written the exam despite being in home quarantine and had erased the quarantine stamp on her hand.