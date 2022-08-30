Relief for ISRO’s Antrix: Delhi HC sets aside order to pay $562 million to Devas

Devas has called the HC order a ‘mockery of the international arbitration system’ and a warning that the courts in India are being ‘weaponised by the government”.

In a breather to Antrix Corporation Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 29, set aside an arbitral order which had directed the former to pay damages of over $560 million along with interest to Bengaluru-based Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the order of September 14, 2015 by the International Chamber of Commerce suffers from patent illegalities, fraud and is in conflict with public policy of India.

"...the Arbitral Tribunal has incorrectly excluded the evidence pertaining to the pre-contractual negotiations which it could not have and has thus committed a patent illegality in the award," the court held. It also pointed out that already "the Supreme Court by its judgment dated January 17, 2022 has held that the very seeds of the commercial relationship between Antrix and Devas were a product of fraud perpetrated by Devas and thus every part of the plant that grew out of those seeds, such as the agreement, the disputes, arbitral awards etc., are all infected with the poison of fraud".

"The basic notions of morality and justice are always in conflict with fraud and that allowing Devas and its shareholders to reap the benefits of their fraudulent action, would send another wrong message, namely that by adopting fraudulent means and by bringing into India an investment in a sum of Rs 579 crore, the investors can hope to get tens of thousands of crores of rupees, even after siphoning off Rs 488 crore," the court said.

After the verdict, Devas issued a statement, calling the order a ‘mockery of the international arbitration system’ and a warning that the courts in India are being ‘weaponised by the government”.

“The action by the Delhi High Court is a mockery of the international arbitration system and a warning that the Indian judiciary is being weaponized by the government against those who assert their legal rights abroad. Devas' shareholders will not waver or be deterred from pursuing their rightful claims in every impartial court around the world until the multiple arbitration awards are fully satisfied,” Matthew D McGill, counsel to Devas Shareholders, said in a statement.

Antrix is a union government public sector enterprise and a government company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and is engaged in the business of marketing and sale of products and services of ISRO to national and international customers. Devas is a limited liability company incorporated on December 17, 2004 under the Companies Act 1956.

Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce' arbitration body, International Court of Arbitration, in its September 2015 ruling, had held that the termination of the contract on the part of Antrix amounted to wrongful repudiation of the contract and accordingly Article 7(b) of the contract did not limit Devas' entitlement to alleged damages that it suffered due to Antrix's repudiation of the agreement. The tribunal had directed Antrix to pay USD 562.2 million to Devas besides interest.

Antrix and Devas had entered into a contract on January 28, 2005 for the lease of Space Segment Capacity on ISRO/ Antrix S-band Spacecraft. It provided for the lease to Devas of transponders on satellite GSAT-6, referred to in the contract as Primary Satellite 1 or PS1. It also contained an option for Devas to lease transponders on a second satellite, GSAT-6A, referred to in the contract as Primary Satellite 2 or PS2. 13. The contract was executed between Antrix and Devas only and neither the Department of Space nor ISRO or any other government agency was a party to the contract. Antrix had notified Devas in February 2011 that the contract was terminated, which the latter refused to accept and claimed damages.

