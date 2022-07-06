In relief to BookMyShow, Andhra HC stays govt ticket booking platform

In its interim order, the High Court said that the petitioners have made out more than a prima facie case, and that more significant harm would be caused to BookMyShow and theatre owners if interim relief wasn’t granted.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued an interim order stopping the state government from selling movie tickets online through a government-run platform until July 27, when the final hearing is expected. The order was issued on July 1, when the High Court was hearing petitions from Bigtree Entertainment Private Limited (BookMyShow), the Multiplex Association of India, and Vijayawada Exhibitors’ Association challenging the launch of the government-run portal, arguing that the government platform would deny a level playing field to private ticket booking businesses.

In its interim order, the High Court said that the petitioners have made out more than a prima facie case. The court also said that more significant harm would be caused to the petitioners if the interim order is not granted at this stage, as the private ticketing platforms like BookMyShow risk their agreements with third parties being affected, and theatre owners risk their licences being cancelled if they don’t migrate to the government portal by July 2, which was the last date earlier fixed by the state government.

A government order (GO) issued on June 2 had listed Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) Rules 1970. These included Rule 17(A) which said that from July 2, ticket aggregators and cinema theatres who were selling movie tickets through their respective online platforms would only be allowed to continue such business through the gateway created and operated by the government’s Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC), at a service charge not exceeding 2% on the rate of admission.

The court observed in its interim order that while the ticket charges are fixed by the government, the service charges vary. While BookMyShow and theatre owners were charging their own service charges till now, with the new rules framed in the government order, an additional service charge of up to 2% has to be paid on the ticket to the government agency.

Therefore, the court observed that prima facie, it appears that the cost to the consumer would include the ticket cost, the services charge or convenience charge levied by the private ticketing platform, and also the 2% brought in by the government order. However, the government agency will also be allowed to sell tickets online with the ticket cost and service charge of up to 2%.

The Advocate General argued that the entire exercise is in public interest and that the fixation of rates of admission is an integral part of the regularisation and exhibition of cinemas. However, the counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued that the very power of the government to regulate this area should be examined further. The counsel argued that the Andhra Pradesh Cinema (Regulation) Act permits the monopolisation of online cinema ticketing by the state government. The court in its order also noted that whether the government has the power to regulate “incidental services which are being provided to the cine-goer by third party aggregators and others” under the Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) Act needs to be looked into.

Although the government has proposed the online ticketing system to keep a check on black marketing, tax evasion, collection of GST and service taxes, the petitioners’ counsel argued that these are all matters of policing and that the state has ample powers to curb practices like black marketing and tax evasion. The counsel argued that the new law in the form of Andhra Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Act 2021 and the rules issued in the form of a government order are a way to gain control over the online booking system by the state government.