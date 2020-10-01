Reliance Retail to raise Rs 1,875 crore more from Silver Lake’s ‘co-investors’

Hours after General Atlantic announced an investment in Reliance Retail, the Mukesh Ambani-led retail major announced that co-investors of American private equity player Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Reliance Retail to Rs 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13% equity stake in RRVL. This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore, the company said in a statement.

While Reliance has not specified who the ‘co-investors’ are, a statement from the company said, “SLP’s co-investors – comprising some of the world’s most astute individual and institutional investors - are now investing in RRVL.”

Earlier in the day, General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm, announced that it will invest Rs 3,675 crore into RRVL.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its ~12,000 stores nationwide.

Commenting on the aggregate investment brought by Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Silver Lake and its co-investors are valued partners on our journey to transform Indian Retail for the benefit of all Indians. We are pleased to have their confidence and support, as well as the benefit of their leadership in global technology investing and their valued network of relationships for the Retail revolution in India. Silver Lake’s additional investment is a strong endorsement of the tremendous potential of Indian Retail and the capabilities of Reliance Retail.”

Silver Lake first announced an investment into RRVL earlier this month, having invested Rs 7,500 crore for a 1.75% equity stake.

Commenting on the investment, Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, said, “We are delighted to increase our exposure and bring more of our co-investors into this unmatched opportunity. The continued investment momentum over the last few weeks is proof of the compelling vision and business model of Reliance Retail – and underscores the tremendous potential of the transformative New Commerce initiative.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.