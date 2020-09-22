Reliance Jio's postpaid plans start at Rs 399 with free Netflix, Prime, Hotstar

Subscribers of JioPostpaid Plus get a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar as well as Jio’s own offerings in news, TV, video content and music.

Jio is now aggressively pushing into the post-paid market, and has rolled out a benefits program for its postpaid users. Up until now, Jio has largely focussed on prepaid and had just one Rs 199 tariff postpaid plan, but did not promote it. Postpaid reportedly accounts for less than 1% of Jio’s customers.

On Tuesday, Jio unveiled a benefits program called JioPostpaid Plus, with a whole host of features including entertainment, international roaming, in-flight entertainment and more.

As part of its family plan, the family plan comes at Rs 250 per connection, with data rollover of upto 500 GB and WiFi calling in India and abroad.

Plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499, with data limits starting at 75GB and going up to 300 GB. All of them have unlimited voice calling and SMS, have access to OTT services, and get data rollover.

Users can use their existing numbers and port to Jio’s postpaid plan. JioPostpaid Plus users get premium call centre service as well.

It also comes with in-flight connectivity for Indian travellers who are traveling abroad. It comes with free international roaming in USA and UAE and calling to India at Rs 1 with WiFi calling on international roaming. ISD calls start at 50 paise per minute, Jio said.

Jio’s Director Akash Ambani said, “After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category.”

“JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience. We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it,” he said.