Reliance Jio offers 100 mins call, 100 SMS free to all JioPhone users till April 17

All JioPhone users will also continue to receive incoming calls post validity.

Reliance Jio has come up with several relief measures for JioPhone users with 100 minutes of free call and 100 free SMS till April 17 among other relaxations.

Further, all JioPhone users will continue to receive incoming calls post validity.

The company further said that, as those who recharge through the physical retail stores have faced issues due to the current lockdown, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATM, SMS and call among others.

Recently, the telecom major also launched a dedicated 'work from home' plan worth Rs 251.

The plan, with validity of 51 days offers 2GB data per day. Once the data limit is reached, users will be able to use Internet at 64 kbps speed. The plan, however, does not offer voice calls and SMS.

The company also had announced upgrading of select data voucher plans by offering more data and free non-Jio voice call minutes at the same price.

With the latest upgrade, 4G Jio prepaid data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 now come with 800 MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB data respectively. These vouchers also offer voice calls to non-Jio numbers for 75 minutes, 200 minutes, 500 minutes and 1,000 minutes respectively.

This comes after Vodafone Idea announced that it will be extending the validity of its prepaid plans availed by low income customers using feature phones till April 17, 2020 to enable 10 million users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.

Vodafone has also announced that it will credit Rs 10 talk time to accounts of nearly 100 million feature phone using customers.

Airtel on Monday announced that it extended the prepaid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17 and that it would credit Rs 10 talk time to the prepaid accounts of these 80 million customers. Airtel also promised uninterrupted incoming service.