Reliance Jio launches integrated digital services offering for micro, small businesses

JioBusiness will provide integrated Enterprise-grade voice and data services, Digital Solutions and Devices, to small businesses.

Atom Business

Reliance Jio has introduced an integrated digital services offering JioBusiness for micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs). This is based on the three key pillars of Enterprise-Grade Fiber Connectivity that offers voice and data services, Digital Solutions that help enterprises manage and grow their business and devices that enable leading digital solutions for MSMBs.

Speaking at this announcement, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio commented, "Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently.

Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated Enterprise-grade voice and data services, Digital Solutions and Devices, to small businesses. These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises.

Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month.

With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new aatmanirbhar digital India."

The key elements of Jio business value proposition will be to enhance customer experience: Better engagement across customer lifecycle, take business online and increase revenue: Make the business discoverable online, run operations 24*7 to manage employees, customer and business anytime, anywhere.

It will also increase business efficiency and leverage digital solutions to scale operations, reduce costs by driving productivity through digital solutions.