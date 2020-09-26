Reliance Jio launches in-flight mobile services on 22 international airlines

Jio postpaid users with valid in-flight connectivity packs can use their mobiles to call, text, email and surf the internet.

Atom Jio

Reliance Jio has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation's subsidiary, AeroMobile, to launch India's first in-flight services for 'JioPostpaid Plus' users. Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Jio's in-flight postpaid plans worth Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999, each with validity of 24 hours, starting with first usage on the flight, come with 100-minute outgoing calls and 100 SMS each and 250 MB, 500 MB and 1GB data respectively.

Jio has partnered with 22 airlines for its in-flight mobile connectivity services including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Cathay Pacific.

Jio users with valid in-flight connectivity pack can start using the pack, once their flight (supported) reaches 20,000 feet or higher. They will have to switch on their smartphone and turn-off the Airplane Mode and the phone will automatically connect to the AeroMobile network. The network name may differ dependent on the handset.

If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to â€˜Carrierâ€™ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile, Jio said. Users will then have to ensure Data Roaming is on to use data services and once connected, they will receive a welcome text and other relevant information, allowing users to use their mobile phone to call, text, email and surf the internet

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said: "JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

Kevin Rogers, Sr Director Mobility Panasonic Avionics, CEO AeroMobile said that the company is pleased to partner with Jio, and broaden the reach of its connectivity services across India."With the new in-flight roaming bundle, JioPostpaid Plus customers no longer need to worry about connectivity whilst traveling. This new market-leading proposition shows continued commitment to providing the very best service to customers," Rogers said.