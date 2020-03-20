Reliance Jio, BSNL roll out data offers for people working from home

While Reliance Jio doubled the data allocation on data vouchers, BSNL is offering free internet for a month.

Atom Coronavirus

With a large number of employees working from home, internet service providers are now stepping up to offer plans to cater to the increased surge in data requirement. Both Jio and state-run BSNL have plans for those working from home.

Jio announced on Friday that it upgraded its data vouchers to double the data and offer non-Jio call time on these vouchers.

The company said that as per the upgrade, Rs 11 data plan gives one 800 mb of data and 75 minutes of talk time to any non-Jio network, Rs 21 gives 2 GB and 200 minutes, Rs 51 gives 6 GB and 500 minutes, and Rs 101 gives 12 GB and 1000 minutes.

“With businesses encouraging employees to work from home, a growing need for remote interactions and families having more time for recreation, there is a growing requirement among users of seamless and more data. Through these voucher upgrades Jio is extending help to the users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs,” Jio said in a statement.

On Friday, state-run BSNL also announced that in order to aid those working from home, broadband services are being offered free of charge for one month. The plan will have 10 Mbps download speeds with a cap of 5GB per day for those with a BSNL landline “so that they can use this service either to work from home, educate from home, buy grocery online from home or anything that can minimize the need to move outdoor for availing essential needs".

After the data limit is exhausted, the speed will be 1 Mbps.

In a release, BSNL said that in order to subscribe to this service, people will have to dial 18003451504 to avail the service and consent to the same. “We have made the whole process paperless and customers need not come to our customer service centre to avail the broadband service,” BSNL’s Vivek Banzal said.

Prior to this, ACT Fibernet also announced that it was upgrading speed at no extra cost.

“To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps* and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST. To avail the offer, log on ACT Fibernet App,” ACT said.