Release of Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham postponed due to COVID-19

‘Thuramukham’, starring Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan and others, was slated to release in theatres on January 20.

Actor Nivin Pauly, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie Thuramukham, announced on Tuesday, January 18 that the theatrical release of the film has been postponed in view of the pandemic. The Rajeev Ravi directorial was initially slated to hit the big screens on January 20 this year. The period film is based on the protests against the Chappa system at the Kochi harbour in the 1950s.

Sharing the news with fans, Nivin noted on Tuesday that the film aims to shed light on the heroic struggles of the people at that time, and that the team was excited for the film’s release. “Thuramukham is an attempt to address forgotten sacrifices and heroic struggles of a past generation, where a commitment to more significant causes was more important than the successes and failures of individuals,” he wrote.

However, Nivin pointed out that since a surge in COVID-19 cases is reported across the country, the makers have decided to postpone Thuramukham’s release to a later date. “The current times too, warrant actions for the larger cause. Considering the surge in Covid cases, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of Thuramukham,” his post read. Towards the end of the post, the actor extended his gratitude to fans and requested them to stay safe. “Mask up, stay safe, and thank you for all your love,” Nivin wrote.

Earlier this week, the Film Distributors’ Association revealed in a statement that an injunction order has been issued against the release of the film. Speaking about it to TNM, Siyad Kokker, the president of Film Distributors’ Association, said that the organisation has issued a statement to district associations, requesting them to stop distribution and exhibition of the film until they receive a revised court order.

Bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepat, the star cast of Thuramukham includes Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.