Billed to be a comedy entertainer, the film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The release date of Telugu film F3, the sequel to the blockbuster F2 was unveiled by the makers on December 21, marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday. The film stars actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Billed to be a comedy entertainer, the film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. “Here's Team #F3Movie wishing the Beautiful & Charismatic @tamannaahspeaksa Fun Filled Birthday! This time get ready for the Extra Fun Dose #F3OnApril29th,” the tweet posted by production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to actor Tamannaah on her birthday. “Happy happy birthday dear @tamannaahspeaks Hope you find all the happiness and success this year! Wishing you only the best!(sic),” the tweet read.

Earlier, on the occasion of Venkatesh Daggubati’s birthday, the makers of F3 had released a motion poster from the movie. The birthday glimpse of Venkatesh Daggubati from F3 featured him styled in a Jodha Akbar avatar. The Drushyam actor was seen enjoying his time, showing off a bunch of currency notes, as a group of fakirs/saints cheered him with their dance moves. With Charminar in the backdrop, the motion poster looked interesting.

'Here's the Special Birthday Video of @VenkyMama sir from #F3Movie. Have a #FUNtastic Birthday with Tons of Energy as always!", the tweet from 'F3' production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

Venkatesh, who has appeared in movies of multiple genres, has a wide range of fandom. His recent OTT release Drushyam 2 gained a good response. Drushyam 2 is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Drishyam 2, which was also released on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. Venkatesh reprised Mohanlal’s role from the original. The Gharshana actor is all set to entertain the audience with F3. He was also recently seen in Narappa, the Tollywood remake of Asuran, which had Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. The film opened to mixed responses.

(With inputs from IANS)

