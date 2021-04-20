Regina Cassandra cycles 140 km to raise funds for para-athletes

Actor Regina Cassandra’s fans have been heaping praises on her after she took up an initiative to raise funds for para-athletes. The actor announced that she will be cycling from Chennai to Pondicherry in 8 hours covering a stretch of 140 km, to raise funds for para-athletes who are participating in the upcoming World Championships in Belgium and Portugal.

Sharing the link to the fundraiser, Regina wrote, “Our para-athletes are going all out for the world championships! Let’s do our bit to fuel the drive! Let your cheer be heard loud and clear here.”

Our para-athletes are going all out for the world championships! Let’s do our bit to fuel the drive! Let your cheer be heard loud and clear here. ♥️ https://t.co/WgaekyuFBB https://t.co/xmEXz5KCZP — ReginaaCassandraa (@ReginaCassandra) April 18, 2021

Regina is participating in the fundraiser on behalf of the Aditya Mehta foundation. Popular para-cyclist Aditya Mehta, who will be participating in the upcoming championships, wrote, “Here’s the big announcement. @ReginaCassandra is riding to raise funds for Para-Athletes from Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) who will be participating in the upcoming World Championships in May and June in Belgium and Portugal. Come, join this benevolent cause and donate to your heart’s content. Let’s make these amazing athletes make India proud. Let’s make India proud.”

Here's the big announcement @ReginaCassandra is riding to raise funds for Para-Athletes from Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) who will be participating in the upcoming World Championships in May and June in Belgium and Portugual. pic.twitter.com/A2y7XUvJwW — Aditya Mehta Cyclist (@Adityacyclist) April 17, 2021

Regina is well-known to fans as a fitness freak, who is also interested in adventure sports and other activities related to fitness. She has taken part in the Wild Warrior Himalayan Adventure Race, wherein participants are required to do mountain biking, wild river rafting and hiking.

In December last year, Regina participated in another fundraiser event organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation in support of para-athletes. She covered a stretch of up to 104 km, between Hyderabad to Mahbubnagar in Telangana.

Regina was last seen in the Tamil movie Nenjam Marappathillai. She shared the screen with SJ Suryah and Nandita Swetha in the Selvaraghavan directorial. Regina Cassandra, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, won the SIIMA Award in 2012 for her Telugu debut Shiva Manasulo Shruti. She rose to fame with her role in the Tamil film Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, in which she starred opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She also received praise for her role in the Hindi movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside actor Sonam Kapoor, which marked her Bollywood debut.