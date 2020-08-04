Redmi unveils new Redmi 9 Prime with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, quad camera

Redmi 9 Prime will be available in four colour variants across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting August 17, 2020.

Atom Smartphones

Smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi, on Tuesday announced the latest addition to their Redmi line-up of devices, with Redmi 9 Prime, featuring the Aura 360 design. The rear of the phone sports a gradient colour with a ripple texture. The device features a rear fingerprint sensor, which fits under the camera.

Redmi 9 Prime is the first Redmi number series phone to come with FHD+ display, it has a 16.5cm (6.53) Full HD+ IPS display.

Redmi 9 Prime is also the first Redmi number series phone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera setup, that aims to cater to every possible need of the user. The device aims to enhance the photography experience with features including Kaleidoscope, Document Scanner and Palm Shutter. The phone sports a 13MP wide angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle with 118° FOV, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The AI selfie camera is powered by an 8MP sensor.

Redmi 9 Prime sports the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and the octa-core CPU can clock up to 2.0 GHz. Paired with a 5020mAh high capacity battery, the phone can clock up to 2 days of usage with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Redmi 9 Prime comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for on-the-go protection and a P2i water resistant coating to protect the phone against accidental splashes. Redmi 9 Prime also comes with a pre-installed screen protector.

Redmi 9 Prime supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster making sure all key functional aspects are retained, like in every Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 9 Prime will be available in four colour variants: Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting August 17, 2020. Redmi 9 Prime will also be available in a Special Early Access Sale on August 6 at 10AM on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios. The retail price is Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “With each Redmi device, we are moving towards making innovative technologies accessible to everyone. The Redmi range has proven to be the most popular Android smartphone range in the country. Having broken many records, the Redmi series continues to be one of the best-selling’ Made in India’ product portfolios. With Redmi 9 Prime, our aim is to take a fresh perspective to the value segment by bringing in powerful performance with premium design and features. Our focus with Redmi 9 Prime is to re-invent and disrupt the entry level, budget smartphone experience by continuing to provide the latest that technology can offer, further driving our mantra of making quality technology accessible to everyone.”