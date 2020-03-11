Redmi says it's ready to ship in-display fingerprint sensors for LCD panels

This is significant because so far, this feature was considered feasible only in OLED panels.

If you prefer the in-display fingerprint sensor to the physical fingerprint sensor, there may be more smartphones in the market, even the mid-segment devices could have the feature. This is thanks to an announcement by Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, that they have developed the technology to incorporate the in-display fingerprint sensor on LCD panels. This is significant because so far, this feature was considered feasible only in OLED panels. This meant that only the higher-priced smartphones could carry the feature. Redmi has said it has not only developed the technology for in-display fingerprint sensor, but can mass-produce the LCD panels.

The technology being explained in this is that the capability to transmit the ultrasonic signals to the sensor which then helps with the unlocking of the device. The backlight module of the LCD panel in the normal circumstances prevents this transmission. The report says the innovation by the team at Redmi is to use a special film material which can help with the transmittance of infrared light. The basic requirement is for the transmission of the signals picked up from the fingerprint to the sensor. Since the LCD panel developed by Redmi is able to achieve this, the job is done.

Now the expectation is that Redmi will demonstrate the new LCD panels and their ability to handle the in-display fingerprint scanning for secure unlocking of the smartphones in their own models, the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which are to be released, including in India on March 12, 2020.

If it does succeed, then you are looking at an important breakthrough in smartphone technology.