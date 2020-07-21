Redmi Note 9 launched in India with quad rear camera starting at Rs 11,999

Atom Tech Shorts

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday launched Redmi Note 9 with a quad rear camera setup at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

The phone also has a 4GB RAM+128GB storage option that is priced at Rs 13,499 while the 6GB RAM+128GB variant comes for Rs 14,999.

The Redmi Note 9 in three colours - Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green, will be available from July 24, informed the company.

"Mi Fans and consumers will definitely appreciate the hardware and software that comes with the Redmi Note 9 and we hope to continue bringing the best to them from the house of Redmi," said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor. There is also an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 macro lens, 2MP megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP camera sensor at the front.

The device packs a 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. This, the company claims is 25% larger a battery compared to the previous edition and can give users two days of usage on a single full charge. It supports 9W reverse charging.

It runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in India from 12 pm (noon) on Friday, July 24 through Amazon. It will also be on sale on its website Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.